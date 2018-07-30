Image copyright Getty Images

Downing Street say there are no plans to use the Army to maintain food and other supplies in the event of the UK leaving the EU with no Brexit deal.

No 10 is expected to publish around 70 separate papers with advice about the implications of no deal.

The papers are due to be published in August and September - and will contain information for different industries.

They are also expected to contain advice for consumers - for example about travelling around the EU.

However No 10 dismissed newspaper reports that the Army might be called in to ensure food and medical supplies are maintained in more remote communities.

A spokesman said: "This is about putting in place sensible preparations in the unlikely event of no deal."

"There are no plans to involve the Army. I don't know where that speculation came from."

The prime minister's spokesman added: "We have been absolutely clear that it's in the interests not just of ourselves but the EU to get a deal.

"In the event of 'no deal' there will of course be consequences for the European Union."

The spokesman added that the plans were aimed at ensuring an "orderly" Brexit even if there is no agreement with Brussels.

"We are working towards getting a deal but the prime minister is clear that we will put in place all the necessary steps to ensure the UK has a bright future."

The spokesman also dismissed suggestions that the original plan to publish the papers over the course of the summer had been shelved.

This had provoked alarm among some Brexiteers who described it as "Project fear Mark 2" designed to frighten people away from accepting no deal.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May and husband Philip on holiday in Italy

The prime minister is on holiday in the Italian Lakes, leaving her effective deputy David Lidington as the senior government figure in the UK.

Downing Street defended ministers taking holidays despite the tense state of the Brexit talks, saying: "The prime minister and other ministers are always fully engaged with their briefs."