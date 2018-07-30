Prime ministers and their holiday snaps

Image copyright
Theresa May and her husband Philip are replicating last year's holiday itinerary
Theresa May is taking a break - holidaying with husband Philip on the shores of Lake Garda in northern Italy.
The prime minister will be glad of an interlude from the row inside the Conservative Party over Brexit.
She's spending about a week in Italy, returning to the UK for some official duties then heading to Switzerland for a walking holiday.
Sound familiar? It's almost a carbon copy of last year's itinerary - right down to the unwelcome headlines about Brexit divisions.
The current occupants of 10 Downing Street are clearly creatures of habit when it comes to their holidays. We're not saying they're stuck for ideas, but here are some other options for prime ministerial vacations:
Cornwall has been a firm favourite of prime ministers - particularly David Cameron, who frequently holidayed there
The Blairs also visited Cornwall on vacation
Margaret Thatcher on a rare break - also in Cornwall
Ted Heath liked venturing out to sea
Harold Wilson was a fan of the Isles of Scilly
Mr Blair and family stayed at Geoffrey Robinson's Tuscan villa in 1997
David Cameron has featured in several photos pointing at fish - this one was in Portugal in 2013
Under-pressure Gordon Brown faced questions about his future when he holidayed in Norfolk in 2008
David Cameron again - in an Italian cafe where he was criticised for not leaving a tip
The prime minister remains in charge even when on holiday - although cabinet ministers deputise for them while they are away.