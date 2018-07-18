Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Margaret Hodge has been a fierce critic of Labour's new anti-Semitism guidelines

Labour MP Margaret Hodge faces "action" by the party after reportedly swearing at Jeremy Corbyn and calling him an "anti-Semite".

A spokesman for the Labour leader said what had happened was "clearly unacceptable between colleagues".

The alleged confrontation came after Labour adopted new guidelines on anti-Semitism, which were criticised by some Jewish leaders and some MPs.

The code of conduct was rubber-stamped by the executive committee on Tuesday.

It says: "Anti-Semitism is racism. It is unacceptable in our party and in wider society."

But it does not fully repeat the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism.

Following criticism, Labour said it would "reopen development of the code" in consultation with Jewish groups.

'Extraordinary'

Dame Margaret, the MP for Barking, is reported to have clashed with Mr Corbyn in the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Corbyn's spokesman declined to reveal the precise nature of the action being taken against her but said it would be taken under Parliamentary Labour Party procedures requiring MPs to behave in a "respectful" way towards colleagues and not to "bring the party into disrepute".

She has not yet responded to the reports.

The decision to take action against her has been criticised, with Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educations Trust, describing it as "extraordinary and just appalling".

Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband tweeted: "It is the Labour leadership which has brought the party into disrepute - not Margaret Hodge. How dare they preach about 'respect between colleagues' when this very code legitimises the most appalling disrespect."

Labour's code of conduct was drawn up after the 2016 Chakrabarti inquiry that followed allegations of anti-Semitism within party ranks.

The code does endorse the IHRA's working definition of anti-Semitism and lists behaviours likely to be regarded as anti-Semitic - but critics point out that it leaves out four examples from that definition:

accusing Jewish people of being more loyal to Israel than their home country

claiming that Israel's existence as a state is a racist endeavour

requiring higher standards of behaviour from Israel than other nations

comparing contemporary Israeli policies to those of the Nazis

Labour says these examples are addressed in the guidelines.

Mr Corbyn has said he is "committed to eliminating anti-Semitism wherever it exists".

"Prejudice and hatred of Jewish people has no place whatsoever in the Labour Party," he said earlier this year.