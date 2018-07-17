Vote Leave 'broke electoral law', says Electoral Commission
- 17 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Brexit campaign group Vote Leave has been fined and referred to the police after an Electoral Commission probe said it broke electoral law.
The investigation found "significant evidence of joint working" between the group and another organisation - BeLeave - leading to it exceeding its spending limit, the watchdog said.