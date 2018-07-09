Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been named as the new foreign secretary after Boris Johnson resigned over the prime minister's Brexit strategy.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock replaces Mr Hunt as health secretary, as Theresa May carries out a reshuffle of her top team.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright is the new culture secretary.

It comes after a day of political crisis at the top of government over the prime minister's Brexit plan.

Mr Johnson claimed in his resignation letter that her approach would lead to a "semi-Brexit".

Mrs May said she was "sorry - and a little surprised" by Mr Johnson's move after his apparent support on Friday, when ministers held talks at Chequers.

She said the deal agreed by the cabinet after their "productive discussions" at Chequers would "honour the result of the referendum" and allow the UK to "take back control of our borders, our law and our money".