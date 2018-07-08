Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May: "We will bring an end to free movement"

Theresa May faces a backlash from Brexiteers over the plan agreed by her cabinet for a customs relationship with the EU.

The prime minister said her plan would ensure that Brexit is delivered.

But critics - including business leaders and MPs - say the plan would be "unworkable" and could cost the Conservatives the next election.

Meanwhile, Mrs May has said the EU needs "to get serious" about the negotiations.

The prime minister and her cabinet met at Chequers on Friday where they agreed to support her favoured option.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is understood to have backed the plans despite saying it would leave the UK as a "vassal state" and be a "serious inhibitor of free trade", according to BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley.

The Observer reports that more than 100 entrepreneurs and business leaders regard Mrs May's plan as "unworkable" and "costly and bureaucratic".

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said the "time has come for a new leader" which he believes should be Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

'Suffer the consequences'

Mr Bridgen called Mrs May's Brexit pledges "a pretence and charade intended to dupe the electorate".

Mr Rees-Mogg warned that "a very soft Brexit means that we haven't left, we are simply a rule-taker".

A briefing being circulated to the European Research Group (ERG) - a group of Eurosceptic Conservative backbench MPs, which Mr Rees-Mogg leads - says the prime minister's plan "would lead directly to a worst-of-all-worlds black hole Brexit".

The 18-page document expresses concern the UK would have to follow EU laws and European Court of Justice rulings and would not be able to develop an "effective international trade policy".

Image copyright Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned that Mrs May's plan is not what the Brexit-supporters voted for

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told the Sunday Telegraph said if the public perceive Mrs May's plan as "continued membership" of the customs union and single market for goods, the government "will suffer the consequences at the next election".

But Mrs May told the Sunday Times: "The only challenge that needs to be made now is to the European Union to get serious about this, to come round the table and discuss it with us."

She said her plan was a "serious, workable proposal" and when people voted to leave the EU, "they wanted to take control of our money, our laws and our borders and that's exactly what we will do".

The main details from the Chequers statement: