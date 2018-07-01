NHS plan in case of no-deal Brexit, Simon Stevens says
- 1 July 2018
"Extensive" planning is under way to prepare the health service for a no-deal Brexit scenario, the NHS England chief executive says.
Simon Stevens said immediate planning was taking place around the supply of medicines and equipment.
"Nobody's pretending this is a desirable situation, but if that's where we get to it will not have been unforeseen," he said.
Ministers say they are focused on getting the best deal for the UK.