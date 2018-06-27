No 10 to fly England flag for World Cup

Image copyright Reuters

Theresa May has said the England flag will fly over 10 Downing Street for England's remaining World Cup matches.

The prime minister also encouraged other public buildings to do the same.

She was speaking in Prime Minister's Questions after Conservative MP Nick Boles praised the "disciplined performance" of England's footballers.

Gareth Southgate's side play their final group game against Belgium on Thursday, with qualification to the knockout stages already assured.

Mrs May said the Armed Forces flag was currently flying at Downing Street - but that the cross of St George would be displayed for England's remaining matches in Russia.

She told MPs: "No 10 will be flying the England flag on the day of each of England's matches from now on.

"We will be encouraging other government departments to do the same. I'm going to go further than my predecessors. Next year we will do the same for the women's World Cup."