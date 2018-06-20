Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May: US child detention 'disturbing' and 'wrong'

Theresa May has condemned the forced separation of migrant children from their parents in the US, but dismissed calls to call off President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

The PM said the images of children being kept in what look like cages was "deeply disturbing" and "wrong".

But she said Mr Trump's visit next month should go ahead to ensure "shared interests" could be discussed.

Where she disagreed on something, she would tell Mr Trump, Mrs May insisted.

She was challenged on the issue at Prime Minister's Questions by the SNP's Ian Blackford and a host of Labour MPs, including former leader Ed Miliband.

Mrs May said she was "clearly, wholly and unequivocally" clear that she disagreed with the policy.

"On what we have seen in the United States, pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing," she said.

"This is not something that we agree with, this is not the United Kingdom's approach."

But she said the UK had a "long and enduring special relationship" with the US and Mr Trump's visit next month was an opportunity to raise a range of issues.

The Republican-controlled Congress is under pressure to change the border policy, following widespread condemnation. But the president says it is necessary to stop illegal border crossings.