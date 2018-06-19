Medicinal cannabis use to be reviewed by government
The use of cannabis for medicinal purposes is to be reviewed, which could lead to patients being prescribed drugs made from the plant, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said.
The decision was prompted by recent high-profile cases of children with severe epilepsy being denied access to cannabis oil to control seizures.
He said the position "we find ourselves in currently is not satisfactory".
But he stressed the drug would remain banned for recreational use.