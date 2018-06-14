Polls close in Lewisham East by-election

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Heidi Alexander has quit Parliament after eight years

Polls have closed in the Lewisham East by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of Heidi Alexander.

The Labour MP announced in May she was quitting Parliament to work for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

She was among shadow ministers to resign from the front bench in June 2016, arguing that Labour could not win power under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Labour won the south London seat at the 2017 general election with 32,072 votes - a majority of more than 20,000.

The Conservatives were second with 10,859. The Lib Dems came third with 2,086 while the Greens got 803 and UKIP 798.

Ms Alexander, who became an MP in 2010 and was shadow health secretary between 2015 and 2016, is leaving to become the new deputy mayor for transport.

She has been a prominent pro-EU voice on the opposition benches and has been co-chair of Labour Campaign for the Single Market.

Earlier this year she accused Labour of failing to come with a "common and coherent" Brexit position.

She is the latest Labour MP to leave Parliament for a job outside the Commons.

Another former shadow health secretary, Andy Burnham, is now the mayor of Greater Manchester, Tristram Hunt became director of the Victoria and Albert Museum and Jamie Reed left for a job in the nuclear industry.

The full list of candidates in Lewisham East was: