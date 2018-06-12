Here's a round-up of the amendments to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill that MPs are expected to consider and maybe vote on during Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government opposes the following Lords amendments:

Granting new powers to oversee changes made to EU law by the government

Removing the precise day of Brexit from the wording of the bill

Removing a section allowing ministers to use secondary legislation to establish when individuals can challenge the validity of retained EU law after exit

Only let ministers use delegated powers to amend retained EU law where "necessary"

Preventing ministers from using delegated powers to implement the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement

Make staying in the European Economic Area, like Norway, a "negotiating objective" for the UK

Transferring the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights into UK law

Allowing "enhanced scrutiny" when ministers use delegated powers to change EU employment, equality health and safety, consumer and environment rules

The government has proposed its own version of these ones:

Giving Parliament the power to decide what happens if MPs and peers reject the final Brexit deal

Explicitly preserving cooperation between Northern Ireland and the Republic and commit to no new border arrangements without the agreement of the UK and Irish governments

Allowing people to challenge UK law if it fails to comply with the general principles of EU law

Forcing ministers to maintain EU environmental principles in domestic law after Brexit

Compelling ministers to aim for a deal allowing unaccompanied child refugees to join relatives in the UK

The government has accepted this amendment:

Allowing the UK to replicate EU law made after Brexit day and continue to participate in EU agencies

The government is backing a compromise backbench amendment on this: