George Osborne takes on another post-politics job
Former Chancellor George Osborne has added another role to his bulging portfolio of post-politics jobs.
The London Evening Standard editor has been made chairman of a panel of advisers to Exor, which owns Juventus football club and has major stakes in Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler cars.
The job comes on top of academic posts and a £650,000 a year role with US investment fund Blackrock.
The former Tory MP is also chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.
The Exor role is thought to be the eighth job Mr Osborne has taken since he was fired as chancellor by Prime Minister Theresa May in July 2016. He stood down as an MP at last year's general election.
Exor's chairman and chief executive John Elkann said the company's new partner's council would help it "exchange ideas and explore new ways in which to collaborate with friends and partners".
"I'm delighted that as chairman, George Osborne will bring his unique knowledge and viewpoint to the council's work," he added.
Exor is a holding company controlled by Italy's Agnelli family, which in addition to owning one of the biggest football clubs in Europe, also has major stakes in car makers, reinsurance, truck maker CNH Industrial and The Economist magazine.
The former chancellor is in a minority on the company's eight strong partner's council in not being a billionaire.
Other members include Brazilian investor Jorge Paulo Lemann, named the 29th richest person in the world by Forbes magazine, and Egypt's richest person Nassef Sawiris, a construction magnate.
Mr Osborne said: "I am delighted to have been asked to chair this impressive panel of business leaders.
"They bring a wealth of experience from different industries and geographies.
"I look forward to chairing discussions that I am sure will provide useful insights and ideas for EXOR and its companies."
Osborne's jobs
- Editor, London Evening Standard: Paid £200,000 for four-day week, according to reports
- Chairman, Exor investment fund partner's council: Salary undisclosed
- Adviser, BlackRock Investment Institute: Paid £650,000 a year
- Chairman, Northern Powerhouse Partnership: Unpaid role promoting economic growth in the north of England
- Kissinger Fellow at the McCain Institute: £120,212 stipend to cover travel and research costs
- Visiting fellow, Hoover Institute, Stanford Graduate School for Business. Salary undisclosed, but he was reportedly paid £28,400 for a speech at the Californian university in 2016
- Honorary professor of economics, Manchester University
- Washington Speaker's Bureau: Paid nearly £800,000 for 12 speeches before he stepped down as an MP, earnings after that undisclosed