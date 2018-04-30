Image copyright PA

Sajid Javid is not particularly a close ally of the prime minister herself.

He is not particularly an ardent Remainer - although his appointment retains the balance on the vital Brexit cabinet committee.

What he is, however, is someone who has already expressed public anger about the Windrush fiasco.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Javid said the Windrush scandal felt "very personal" to him coming from a family of immigrants - "it could have been me, my mum or my dad".

He's also an experienced minister, who has been at several departments without major calamities.

However, he did face calls to stand down as business secretary over his response to the steel crisis in 2015 which saw Tata Steel cut thousands of jobs.

And he is also, as he sometimes jokes about with pride, a Conservative story of aspiration and hard work, a boy from an immigrant family who worked hard - and had a portrait of Margaret Thatcher in his office.

For him, challenges ahead are huge. But for him the opportunity is too.