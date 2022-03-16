Who is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and why was she jailed in Iran?
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released by Iran and is flying back to the UK.
The British-Iranian had been detained in April 2016, and spent nearly six years in detention for allegedly plotting against the Iranian government.
What is the latest development?
The foreign secretary has confirmed that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is flying to the UK, via Oman.
Hopes for her release had been raised yesterday after news that she had been given back her British passport.
British-Iranian retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, another dual national held by Iran, has also been released and is on the same flight.
Another dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from jail on furlough, but remains in Iran.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is 43, has dual British and Iranian citizenship, and before her arrest lived in London with her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who is an accountant.
She worked as a project manager for the charity Thomson Reuters Foundation and was previously employed by BBC Media Action, an international development charity.
What was she accused of?
Iranian authorities alleged Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was plotting to topple the government in Tehran - but no official charges were made public.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said she was leading a "foreign-linked hostile network" when she visited.
She says she had been taking her daughter Gabriella, now six, to celebrate the Iranian new year and visit her parents.
Both the Thomson Reuters Foundation and BBC Media Action issued statements saying she was not working in Iran but was on holiday there.
In April 2021, after spending the final year of her term on parole at her parents' home in Tehran, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to a further year in prison and a one-year travel ban, after being found guilty of propaganda against the Iranian government.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe subsequently lost an appeal against her second conviction.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the decision as "an appalling continuation of the cruel ordeal" the mother was going through.
What has the UK government done?
Successive foreign secretaries led unsuccessful efforts to secure Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release.
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband says she was told she was being held in order to force the UK into settling a multi-million pound dispute, which dates back to the 1970s.
Iran claimed that the UK owed a £400m debt, relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks.
Announcing Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, Ms Truss said the debt had been settled "in parallel", and "in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations".
She said that negotiations had been taking place over the past few months with Iran, and with the help of the Gulf state of Oman.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: A detention timeline
- April-June 2016: subject to "intense interrogation" for the first two months of her imprisonment, and kept in solitary confinement
- September 2016: sentenced to five years in prison by Tehran's Revolutionary Court
- April 2017: loses a final appeal in Iran's supreme court to overturn her sentence
- August 2018: reunited with her daughter while on a temporary three-day release
- January 2019: starts a three-day hunger strike to protest about a lack of specialist medical treatment
- June 2019: undertakes 15-day hunger strike, calling for her unconditional release
- March 2020: given temporary leave from prison because of the pandemic - since which she has been living at her parents' house in Tehran
- September 2020: told she will face another trial over a new charge
- April 2021: sentenced to another year in jail
- October 2021: loses an appeal against a second jail sentence in Iran
- March 2022: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is released and returns to UK
What has Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said?
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has mostly spoken publicly through her husband.
According to Mr Ratcliffe, she missed her daughter "all the time" and was in a "pretty fragile" state of mental health.
In an open letter, published in October 2019, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said weekly visits from her daughter had sustained her during her imprisonment.
Writing before Gabriella returned to the UK to start school, she said the thought of being unable to hold her child was "the deepest torture of them all".