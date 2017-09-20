Brexit: What are your views?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Get involved with the BBC's reporting on Brexit

Do you want to get involved with an exciting new video project about Brexit?

BBC News is looking for people to submit short videos of themselves reacting to news stories, expressing their opinions and speaking about Brexit.

As the fourth round of negotiations between the UK and the European Union begin in Brussels on the 25 September we want to hear from you.

If you are a Brit living in Europe, or an EU national living in the UK tell us what you think.

This is your chance to contribute to coverage across BBC News and get your voice heard. Get in touch using the form below, tell us a little bit about yourself, your name, location and what you think of the Brexit process and if selected to take part we'll be in touch.

