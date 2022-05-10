Queen's Speech: What is it and why is it important?
By Tom Edgington
BBC News
- Published
The Queen's Speech will be delivered in Parliament on Tuesday by Prince Charles. The Queen normally delivers the address, but she pulled out because of mobility problems.
The speech set out the laws the government wants to pass. It's expected to include areas such as energy strategy, Northern Ireland and Channel 4 privatisation.
What is the Queen's Speech?
The Queen's Speech provides the government with an opportunity to highlight its priorities for the months ahead.
It forms part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony, which marks the start of the parliamentary year.
Traditionally, the ceremony begins with a procession in which the Queen travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster by carriage.
For the first time since 1963, she will not be attending this year's state opening. Her place will be taken by Prince Charles and Prince William.
When is the Queen's Speech usually held?
Normally, a Queen's Speech happens once a year - usually in spring or after a general election. The last one, on 11 May 2021, set out the government's agenda for recovery following the Covid pandemic.
Before the speech, MPs are summoned to the House of Lords by an official known as Black Rod. Before entering the House of Commons, Black Rod has the door shut in their face, symbolising the chamber's independence from the monarchy.
During the speech - read from the throne in the House of Lords - the laws the government wants to get through Parliament in the coming year are set out.
It is usually given in the presence of MPs, peers and other dignitaries in the House of Lords. Recently, fewer people have been allowed in the chamber because of Covid restrictions.
Who writes the Queen's Speech?
It is written by ministers but delivered by the Queen - although this year's will be delivered by Prince Charles.
Its length depends on the number of proposed laws and other announcements - such as foreign policy objectives - but it normally takes about 10 minutes.
What will be in the Queen's Speech?
Here are areas in which bills could be announced:
- Facilitating changes to EU regulations that were kept in UK law after Brexit, and also changes to Northern Ireland's post-Brexit border arrangements
- A bill on the government's energy strategy, which includes building more nuclear power stations
- A British bill of rights to replace the Human Rights Act, aimed at strengthening protections for free speech
- Making it easier to allow government ministers to overrule Parole Board decisions on releasing the most serious offenders
- Legislation to make it easier to stop allies of Vladimir Putin laundering money in the UK, and to seize criminals' crypto-assets
- The privatisation of Channel 4
- Measures to force landlords to rent out empty shops and retail units, and rules allowing renters to hold landlords to account
- Mental health reform to address the disproportionate number of people from ethnic minorities who are detained
Is there a vote on it?
Yes.
About two hours after the speech is delivered, MPs reassemble in the House of Commons to begin debating its contents.
After introductory speeches by two MPs, the prime minister will "sell" the speech to the Commons, setting out a vision for the country.
The leader of the opposition then gets the chance to respond, before other MPs are allowed to contribute.
The debate on what is known as the Humble Address normally lasts about five days.
At the end of the debate there is a vote. It's normally seen as symbolic, as it is extremely rare for a government to lose it.
In fact, the last time a government lost the vote was in January 1924, under Conservative Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.
Mr Baldwin proceeded with a King's Speech - George V was the monarch at the time - despite having lost his majority in the previous month's general election. He was forced to resign, and Labour formed a short-lived government in his place.