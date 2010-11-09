Conservative members of the European Parliament have disclosed details of meetings they have had with lobbyists for the first time.

All 25 MEPs listed any encounters with lobbyists and interest groups in the first half of 2010 in line with a pledge made before the 2009 election.

Giles Chichester topped the list with more than 200 meetings registered.

But neither Daniel Hannan nor Sir Robert Atkins recorded any meetings as part of the breakdown.

Tory members have said they will only accept hospitality from lobbyists where it is related to their duties as an MEP, while gifts are banned.

They have also agreed to record all hospitality, such as the cost of lunches, in excess of £100 in the register of members' interests.