David Hilditch: DUP assembly member retires on health grounds
- Published
A veteran member of the Northern Ireland Assembly is stepping down for health reasons.
David Hilditch from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was first elected to Stormont in 1998.
The East Antrim assembly member is one of only three MLAs elected to the first assembly who still hold their seats.
Paying tribute to his party colleague, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "David has faced his illness with determination and dignity."
Mr Hilditch's retirement "marks the completion of a remarkable 32 years of public service to the people of Carrickfergus, East Antrim and indeed Northern Ireland," Sir Jeffrey added.
"I know the thoughts, prayers and best wishes of colleagues not just in the DUP, but across the political spectrum, are with him as he steps down from public life."
Mr Hilditch's career in politics began in 1991 when he was elected to Carrickfergus Borough Council.
He served two terms as deputy mayor of the borough and one year as mayor from 1997-98.
When the current Northern Ireland Assembly was established in 1998, Mr Hilditch took his seat at Stormont and was subsequently re-elected four times, standing successfully for the final time in 2022.
He was married with two children, but his son Stuart Hilditch died in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Both David and Stuart Hilditch were heavily involved with their local football club, Carrick Rangers.
The politician is also a member of the Orange Order is a former district master of Carrickfergus District Loyal Orange Lodge.
"As a DUP MLA he has been a fine example of representative who never forgot where he came from and was rooted in and focused on the needs of his local community," Sir Jeffrey said.
"He has been a dedicated, consistent and active member of our party for many decades, always helping and supporting colleagues locally and throughout Northern Ireland."