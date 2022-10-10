Derek Chollet: US official to meet Stormont parties over NI Protocol
A US government official who warned the prime minister not to act unilaterally over the NI Protocol will meet Stormont's political parties later.
Derek Chollet, counsellor with the US Department of State, is on a visit to Northern Ireland.
Last week, he cautioned against any "flare ups" and said the dispute must be resolved.
Talks between the UK and EU have restarted but progress could take months rather than weeks.
On Saturday, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned that his party will not return to a power-sharing executive and assembly at Stormont, until his demands are met on the protocol.
'Transatlantic unity is very important'
The party wants changes to reduce the number of checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, saying the current situation threatens Northern Ireland's place within the UK.
The UK government has said it hopes a negotiated outcome can be reached with Brussels, which will have the DUP's backing.
Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Chollet told The Guardian: "We want to see the temperature go down on this and I think, to everyone's credit, it has in recent weeks."
He added: "We want to see the UK and the EU have a strong relationship. We're at a moment now when we think transatlantic unity is very, very important. It is imperative that we work together."
Mr Chollet will first meet Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who has said he will trigger a fresh Stormont Assembly election if power-sharing is not restored by 28 October, the deadline in place under current Westminster laws.
He is then scheduled to hold a series of private meetings with Sinn Féin, the DUP, Alliance, Ulster Unionists and SDLP.
Sinn Féin's vice-president Michelle O'Neill previously met Mr Chollet during a visit to Washington in July.