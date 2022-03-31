UUP: Doug Beattie says 'no united Ireland in children's lifetime'
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader says there will be no united Ireland in his children's lifetime.
Launching his party's assembly election manifesto, Doug Beattie said the NI Protocol would not lead to fundamental constitutional change "regardless of what others are saying".
Instead the issues caused by it "can and will be dealt with".
Mr Beattie's office was attacked after he said his party would not attend future anti-protocol rallies.
The party's 40-page manifesto could be described as "protocol light" with more concentration on other issues.
There are only two pages on the protocol compared with seven on health and six on communities.
In an unusual launch on the dock beside former warship HMS Caroline, Mr Beattie told his party's candidates and the media that they would not be using the protocol as an election slogan.
"Regardless of what others are saying, there will be no fundamental change in the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom," he said.
"Issues arise - the protocol can and will be dealt with. So instead of using the protocol as an election slogan, let's get to work. Real work to get the issues dealt with.
"There will be no united Ireland in my lifetime, there will be no united Ireland in my children's lifetime.
"If you believe that as a fundamental truth, and I believe that as a fundamental truth, then we can set it aside in order to concentrate on the issues affecting the daily lives of our people who live here, work here or visit here.
"Of course, I know some will disagree. But my belief is strong and I am committed to work with them in order to make Northern Ireland work.
"So I make an appeal to all of those who believe in Northern Ireland and its long term future within the United Kingdom."
'Most important election'
Appealing to young people to come out to vote as their civic duty, he said he wanted people to see that there is a "pro-union party" that has "a positive vision for the future".
On the protocol, the manifesto calls for "common sense alternatives".
Regarding health, the party wants the day-to-day running of the service transferred to a Northern Ireland health and social care chief executive.
When it comes to education, the party wants a single system replacing the current controlled and maintained sectors.
It also wants a ban on the practice of gay conversion therapy.
East Belfast candidate Lauren Kerr told the launch "the border is not on the ballot paper", adding this is the most important election the UUP, which was formed almost 120 years ago, has ever fought.
It currently holds 10 seats and is fielding 27 candidates.