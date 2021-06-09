Paul Frew: DUP change must happen, says new economy minister
- Published
Incoming economy minister Paul Frew has expressed regret that DUP members have quit the party over its new leadership, but insisted "change must happen".
Mr Frew's appointment was announced on Tuesday in as part of the DUP's new Stormont ministerial lineup.
He will replace outgoing minister Diane Dodds.
She said on Tuesday that it was regrettable the new appointments do not "match the rhetoric around healing and bringing the party together".
Mrs Dodds was joined in her criticism of new leader Edwin Poots' selections by DUP colleague and outgoing Education Minister Peter Weir.
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme for the first time since his selection, the North Antrim MLA denied the party was fractured, saying: "There are no more camps, no more teams. There is one DUP."
'Change is a blessing'
Mr Frew also defended his new party leader.
"People lose positions in political parties. These things happen and when you look back on them, it's actually a blessing," he said.
"There will be strategic changes and strategic vision going forward."
Two councillors were among a number of party members to resign this week over concerns about the party's direction under Mr Poots.
Newry, Mourne and Down councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, with Mr Hanna saying there was a "culture of fear" and "bullying" in the party.
Mr Frew said "reaching out" had happened and that he hoped those who had decided to leave "will in the future be able to reconcile that and come back into the fold".
"Edwin will discuss these things internally, where a party should," he added.
'Protocol needs to be scrapped'
As economy minister, Mr Frew said he plans to embark on a "three-week listening tour" across Northern Ireland to engage with business and training organisations.
He said his belief is that the Northern Ireland Protocol "needs to be scrapped, not least for business but for the democratic process here in Northern Ireland and the deficiency that that brings".
The protocol is the part of the Brexit withdrawal deal that created a trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, in order to prevent goods checks along the Irish land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
"Businesses can't continue with the tests and restrictions, they can't continue with the instability and I would like to see the EU take a more pragmatic approach on this, but the EU and pragmatism doesn't really go together," added Mr Frew.
However he said that he had no problem with Invest NI using the protocol as a means of promoting Northern Ireland business.
"I think Invest NI should use every single means and tool within their toolbox to promote Northern Ireland throughout the world," he said.
Mr Frew also said he would be pushing the British government to unilaterally extend the grace period for chilled meats.
Asked if he thinks the EU is preparing to offer concessions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said: "I hope there is but I don't see much evidence from the EU in this regard. There is no proportionality with their tests and checks - they're intolerable."
'Why would Sinn Féin not nominate?'
In terms of the establishment of a new executive, Mr Frew dismissed concerns that Sinn Féin could refuse to nominate a deputy first minister unless incoming first minister Paul Givan commits to Irish language legislation agreed to in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.
There is a seven-day period allowed for the approval of a first minister and deputy first minister by power-sharing partners Sinn Féin and the DUP.
Mr Frew asked: "Why would Sinn Féin not nominate a deputy first minister? Apart from the media, I haven't heard Sinn Féin say this either privately or publicly. We have to respect mandates here. That needs to proceed so we can have an executive in place."
He added that all of the recommendations within New Decade, New Approach "must be honoured".
"What I want the first minister and deputy first minister to do is to sit down and set out a panoramic view of everything that has been committed to so far and everything that hasn't, and let's look at a strategic way of implementing all of that document.
"The culture (section of the deal) is very important and we want to develop that, but there has to be a prioritisation because what we have just lived through over the last year has been a shock trauma to our economy and to our people."
'Some restrictions not logical'
Mr Frew, who has previously spoken out aganist strict Covid restrictions, also suggested the current regulations need to be reviewed.
"I think we need a stocktake of the restrictions we have in place - the rationale for them, the logic behind them, the data that supports them, and let's be transparent and accountable to our people.
"And let's show the people the evidence, because if you show the people the evidence, there'll be far higher compliance.
"There are some restrictions that are still in place and have been in place over the past month that are not logical."