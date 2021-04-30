Arlene Foster to quit DUP after leaving leadership roles
Arlene Foster will quit the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) when she stands down as Northern Ireland's first minister, BBC News NI understands.
Sources close to her said she thinks it is no longer the party she joined and it is moving in a different direction.
Mrs Foster is to resign as DUP leader on 28 May and end her tenure as first minister at the end of June.
On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots declared his intention to stand for the party leadership.
Mrs Foster has led the DUP since December 2015.
The following month she was appointed first minister, becoming the first woman and the youngest person to hold both jobs.
In her resignation statement on Wednesday, Mrs Foster said she was preparing to leave the political stage.
BBC News NI understands that means not only quitting as a Stormont assembly member but severing her ties with the party she has led since December 2015.
On Thursday she informed her constituency association in Fermanagh and South Tyrone of her decision.
Arlene Foster is effectively working her notice as DUP leader and first minister.
It remains to be seen what she will do next.
There has been speculation she will go to the House of Lords.
But if she does, it will not be as a member of the DUP.
Mrs Foster announced her resignation after about 80% of the DUP's Stormont and Westminster ranks signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.
She has endured several major challenges at the helm of the party, including division among members on social issues and significant recent pressure resulting from the fallout from Brexit, which the party supported.
The post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland - which have included a trade border being imposed between Great Britain and Northern Ireland - have been deeply unpopular with the party's core voters.
Announcing his desire to succeed Mrs Foster, Mr Poots said he was looking forward to the "engagement and the debate" in the leadership contest.
Today, I announce my candidacy for leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. I love this country and its people and I look forward to engaging with party colleagues in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/Qesd3GTCwR— Edwin Poots MLA (@edwinpootsmla) April 29, 2021
He has secured the backing of senior assembly member Christopher Stalford, who said his friend had the "experience and talents to take our country and our party forward".
Securing the support of a majority of the party's 27 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) will be crucial to his hopes of replacing Mrs Foster.
Only a small number of the DUP's membership - its MLAs and MPs - will get to vote in a leadership contest.