Troubles pension: Stormont 'must not play games'
- Published
Stormont's finance department must not "play games" over the funding of a pension scheme for Troubles' victims, says the Northern Ireland secretary.
Stormont and Westminster have been involved in a long-running row about how payments should be funded.
Executive ministers argue that as the scheme was passed by Westminster, it should produce the funding.
But Brandon Lewis warned against called "red herrings", insisting it had to come from Stormont's block grant.
"We must make sure progress is not diverted - this is a devolved matter and devolved matters are funded by the block grant," he told the Commons on Wednesday.
"The Department of Finance and NI Executive also needs to step forward and get the Independent Fiscal Council (IFC) organised to provide advice and the scrutiny and to help them on these kinds of budgetary matters."
He said there was a "moral and ethical duty" to ensure victims could access the scheme as quickly as possible.
"The Department of Finance need to ensure they do not play games with victims and their pensions and ensure money is made available to the Department of Justice to get on with delivering the programme," he added.