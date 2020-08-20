Man stabbed in chest in County Armagh Published duration 41 minutes ago

A man in his twenties is being treated for a stab wound to the chest following an incident in Forkhill, County Armagh, on Tuesday.

Police were called to a house in the Michael McCreesh Park area of the village at around 19:15.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but was later released unconditionally.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.