Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robin Swann urged people to continue adhering to guidance from the Stormont executive

Boris Johnson's chief aide's decision to travel 260 miles from London during the coronavirus lockdown was "ill-judged", NI's health minister has said.

Dominic Cummings is facing calls to quit after he said he did not regret taking his family to Durham after his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.

Mr Cummings said he believed he had acted reasonably and legally.

But NI Health Minister Robin Swann said: "No-one is above the guidance and regulations no matter who they are."

On Monday, the prime minister's chief adviser gave a press conference where he defended his decision to take his family to Durham on 27 March.

Mr Cummings said he realised the family would have been left without childcare in London if, like his wife, he had fallen ill, so they decided to drive to County Durham that evening.

On the subject of why he then drove his family to the town of Barnard Castle - 15 days after he had displayed symptoms - Mr Cummings said he was testing his eyesight to see if he could make the trip back down to London.

He explained that he had experienced some eyesight problems during his illness.

Mr Johnson has supported his aide, insisting Mr Cummings had given an extensive explanation of his actions.

'Stick with NI guidance'

However, speaking at the NI Executive's daily press conference on Tuesday, Mr Swann said his actions would have "implications" for the government trying to persuade people to follow public health advice.

"As ill-judged as many of his actions were, I would urge everyone not to lose sight as we are very much still in the midst of this crisis," said the minister.

"It is far too early to allow distractions to take away from the key public messages."

Asked about any damage that Mr Cummings' actions had done to the government's efforts, Mr Swann added: "In regards to damage - there will be implications but I ask people in Northern Ireland to stick with guidance coming from the Northern Ireland Executive."

Six opposition leaders - including representatives from the SDLP and Alliance Party - have said in a letter to Mr Johnson that removing Mr Cummings from his post is the only way to restore trust in public health advice.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dominic Cummings: "I don't regret what I did... people may well disagree"

In the letter, they said it was "now a matter of record" that Mr Cummings "broke multiple lockdown rules".

"This is an issue that transcends politics. It has united people of every party and political persuasion, who believe strongly that it is now your responsibility as prime minister to return clarity and trust in public health messaging," the letter read.

"We are clear that this can now only be achieved by removing Dominic Cummings from his post without further delay."