Northern Ireland's voters are "sick of stale politics", the Alliance Party leader has said, after her party swept to success in the European election.

Naomi Long secured the cross-community party's best ever result after taking the second of the region's three seats.

Incumbent MEPs Diane Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson took the other two seats.

It is the first time NI has selected an all-female European Parliament line-up.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar hailed Mrs Long's victory as a historic, pro-European vote which would be "heard across the continent".

Mr Varadkar is travelling to Brussels later on Tuesday for meetings with other EU leaders to discuss the outcome of the elections and start the nomination process for the heads of the EU institutions.

'Anger and frustration'

The pro-Remain Alliance Party is not aligned to Northern Ireland's traditional Catholic or Protestant voting blocs, and its success comes after a strong performance in this month's council elections.

Mrs Long collected 170,370 votes - 115,000 more than her party received in the 2014 European election.

Alliance's sister party in Great Britain, the Liberal Democrats, also made huge gains across the UK in the European elections.

Mrs Dodds of the pro-Brexit DUP was elected on the third count, while Ms Anderson of pro-EU Sinn Féin secured her seat on the fifth count.

Speaking about the significance of her win, Mrs Long said her party rejected "unionist and nationalist boxes".

Her voice cracked with emotion as she thanked those who had elected her, saying they had sent a clear message that they wanted to remain in the EU.

"I think people are tired of the fact that the stale politics of the past isn't delivering and I think what we are offering for people are solutions to the problems we have, not just more problems," she said.

"The people who voted for me came together from right across the community, regardless of unionism, regardless of nationalism, regardless of all those labels. I will serve them to the absolute best of my ability - they have my word on that."

Analysis: Jayne McCormack, BBC News NI political reporter

Even in the first few hours of the count, when it emerged that Alliance had out-polled even their best number-crunchers' predictions, it still seemed that Naomi Long would take the third seat.

In the end, she secured transfers from across the political spectrum and romped home to take the second seat.

She now has many issues to discuss with her party: who does Alliance co-opt into her east Belfast Assembly seat? Can a party be led from Brussels?

With two incredibly successful elections within a month, Alliance says the surge is a new beginning - a sign that people want change from traditional unionist/nationalist voting patterns.

By all accounts, it's a hugely significant result - but politics is a fast-moving game.

Eleven candidates were competing to become one of Northern Ireland's three members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels and Strasbourg.

The threshold to win election was 143,112 votes. Mrs Dodds, who secured her place after the third count, won a total of 155,422 votes, while Mrs Long and Ms Anderson were voted in on the fifth count.

Ms Anderson won a total of 152,436 votes.

Speaking after her election, Mrs Dodds said: "There's a lot of anger and frustration among those people who voted in the 2016 referendum that their voice has not been heard and the political class has not been heard.

"So we need to get on and deliver Brexit, one that is good for Northern Ireland."

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) lost the European Parliament seat it had held since 1979 after its support plummeted by more than 30,000 votes on the total it received in 2014.

It limped in sixth in the first round, behind the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice party Jim Allister, who accumulated a total of 90,079 votes over the five counts.

Its candidate Danny Kennedy was eliminated after the second stage of counting, with party leader Robin Swann admitting it was a "disappointing" day.

Ms Anderson lost almost 33,000 first preference votes for Sinn Féin - she polled just under 160,000 in 2014 - but said she was happy with her result, putting her drop down to tactical voting by her supporters.

"Primarily, the strategy has about getting two Remainers over the line," said the anti-Brexit politician.

"I've had republicans coming up to me and telling me: 'Look, you're safe and therefore we're going to vote tactically."

She added: "We wanted to send a message back to the EU by, in the first instance, topping the poll and, more importantly, sending two Remainers back.

"Fifty seven per cent of the people who voted here voted to remain in the EU and they have sent a strong message back to Europe that they want to stay in the EU."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was eliminated after the fourth stage of counting.

Northern Ireland's turnout was 45% of the 1,278,951 people eligible to take part - down 7% on the 2014 election.