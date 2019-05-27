Image copyright PA

Counting of votes is set to begin later for the European election in Northern Ireland.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them in the European Parliament.

A total of 1,278,951 people were eligible to vote, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

Polling stations closed at 22:00 BST on Thursday and ballot boxes were moved to the counting centre in Magherafelt, County Londonderry.

Eleven candidates are competing to become one of the region's three members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Counting in the election is due to begin at 08:00 BST on Monday, with the first results expected later in the day.

What happened in the previous European election?

The last European Parliament poll took place in 2014, when Diane Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson and Ulster Unionist Jim Nicholson were elected.

Ms Anderson received the highest number of first-preference votes in that election - a total of 159,813 - while Mrs Dodds received 131,163.

Voter turnout in 2014 was 51.85% of the eligible electorate.

Mrs Dodds and Ms Anderson both stood to retain their seats in Thursday's poll - but Mr Nicholson did not.

Instead, former Stormont minister Danny Kennedy was the candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

The first results are expected later on Monday

How does the voting system work in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland uses a different voting system to the rest of the UK in the European election.

In the single transferable vote (STV) system, voters are able to rank the candidates in order of preference.

To make the system work, officials first need to calculate a quota.

They take the total number of valid votes cast, divide it by the number of seats available plus one and then add one.

In the first round, if any candidate secures more first-preference votes than the quota they are elected.

Surplus votes - those received above the quota - are redistributed among the other candidates.

If not enough candidates have yet reached the quota, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and the lower-preference votes of their supporters are again reallocated.

That process is repeated until the three posts have been filled.

The Electoral Office for Northern Ireland has recruited about 800 staff for the count at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt.

