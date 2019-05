Councillors are elected using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system and results are expected on Friday and Saturday. A total of 462 councillors will be elected across the 11 councils.

Use the links below to see details of who is standing in each district electoral area in each of the 11 councils.

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Ards and North Down

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Belfast City

Causeway Coast and Glens

Derry City and Strabane

Fermanagh and Omagh

Lisburn and Castlereagh City

Mid and East Antrim

Mid Ulster

Newry, Mourne and Down