2019 European elections: List of candidates for Northern Ireland
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
3 MEPs will be elected to represent Northern Ireland. MEPs in Northern Ireland are elected by the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system.
Alliance Party
Naomi Long
Conservative
Amandeep Bhogal
Democratic Unionist Party
Diane Dodds
Green Party
Clare Bailey
Sinn Féin
Martina Anderson
Social Democratic & Labour Party
Colum Eastwood
Traditional Unionist Voice
Jim Allister
Ulster Unionist Party
Danny Kennedy
UKIP
Robert Hill
Independent
Neil McCann
Jane Morrice