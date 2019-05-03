Image copyright PA Image caption The first results are expected on Friday afternoon

Counting of votes is set to begin later in Northern Ireland's council elections.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them on the 11 councils across Northern Ireland.

A total of 1,305,553 people were eligible to vote, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

Polling stations closed at 22:00 BST on Thursday and ballot boxes were moved to the counting centres for the votes to be verified overnight.

A total of 819 people were competing for 462 seats in council chambers across Northern Ireland.

The number was down from the 905 people who put their names forward for the previous council elections in 2014.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) fielded the most candidates with 172, followed by Sinn Féin with 155, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) with 117, the SDLP with 85 and the Alliance Party with 84.

The DUP secured the highest number of seats in the 2014 council elections.

The counting of votes in some council areas is expected to begin at 08:00, with the first results expected in the late afternoon.

The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday night.

