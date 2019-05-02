Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Polling stations close at 22:00 on Thursday and the counting of votes starts on Friday

Voters get the opportunity on Thursday to decide who should represent them in Northern Ireland's 11 councils.

A total of 819 people are competing for 462 seats in elections to council chambers across the region.

Full lists of the candidates standing in each council area can be found on the Electoral Office's website.

Polling stations open at 07:00 BST and close 22:00 in the proportional representation election.

The single transferable vote (STV) system is used in council elections, in which voters rank candidates by numerical preference.

Voters should mark their ballot with 1, 2, 3 and so on and can indicate as many or as few preferences as they want.

Candidates are then elected according to the share of the vote they receive.

Image copyright PA Image caption Voters will decide who takes the 462 seats that are available across 11 councils

Voters have to be aged at least 18 and on the electoral register to vote in Northern Ireland.

Polling cards are not required to vote but voters will be asked for some proof of identity.

What ID do I need to vote?

The photographic part of a UK, Irish or European Economic Area (EEA) driving licence (provisional licences accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disablement SmartPass

A Translink Registered Blind SmartPass

The number of candidates is down from the 905 people who put their names forward for the previous council elections five years ago.

Counting in the elections will begin on Friday morning.

BBC News NI will cover the latest election results and analysis on its website, mobile app and on Facebook and Twitter on Friday and throughout the weekend.

There will also be special election programmes on BBC Radio Ulster from 16:00 on Friday and 10:00 on Saturday and on BBC Radio Foyle from 17:00 on Friday.

Television coverage will be on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 19:30 on Friday and 10:00 on Saturday, with an hour-long Sunday Politics programme on the same channel at 11:00 on Sunday.