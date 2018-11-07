Image copyright PACEMAKER

A pipe bomb that was discovered in west Belfast had the "potential to kill or maim," the police have said.

The device was found at Slieveban Avenue in Andersonstown at 11:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A number of residents were moved out of their homes for several hours while the object was examined.

Det Sgt Stephen Gardiner said: "Police would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe."

He added: "The device we have recovered here today had the potential to kill or maim and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area... to contact detectives."

The device has now been taken away for further forensic examination and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.