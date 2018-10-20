Image caption Irish President Michael D Higgins visited Belfast in May

The PSNI have rejected a claim by the Irish president that he had to travel to Belfast by private jet earlier this year because they could not provide security for him to travel by road.

Michael D Higgins has said his staff were advised "that for security reasons I couldn't be picked up at the border".

His official car was driven from Dublin to Belfast to pick him up at the airport.

Well-placed PSNI sources have rejected the security claim.

'Inconceivable'

No spokesman was available for Mr Higgins, despite several attempts by the BBC to contact his office.

The president travelled to Belfast in May.

"It would be inconceivable that the President of Ireland would not have been afforded security if it had been requested," a PSNI source told the BBC.

Another source said there is anger within the PSNI at the suggestion that it did not have sufficient resources to escort Mr Higgins from the border to Belfast.

The president made the claim during a presidential debate on The Pat Kenny Show on Wednesday night.

Mr Higgins is seeking a second term in office. The election takes place on 26 October.

He travelled to Queen's University to speak at an event organised by the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice in May.

Mr Higgins said he was "perfectly happy" to drive to Belfast anytime, but did not do so on this occasion because of security advice.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "It is the long established policy of the Police Service of Northern Ireland not to comment on the security arrangements made for individuals."

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland routinely work with visiting heads of state and other key figures visiting Northern Ireland and make full provisions for their safety in line with their requirements," Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd added.

The clear inference is that the PSNI would have provided security for the president's visit to Belfast in May if asked to do so.

"No matter how busy we were with other duties, the fact that there are more than 6,500 PSNI officers means we would have had the necessary resources to provide an escort if we had been asked," said a source.