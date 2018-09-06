Image caption Arlene Foster said Sinn Féin were being "utterly careless" for their "decision to boycott the Assembly"

Politicians have largely welcomed Karen Bradley's announcement.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said Stormont Assembly members' pay would be cut from £49,500 to £35,888.

She also ruled out calling an election and is to bring forward legislation to allow civil servants to make decisions in the absence of devolution.

Arlene Foster said Sinn Féin "is the roadblock to an Executive" while Michelle O'Neill said the DUP was "a central problem".

Other politicians criticised the continuing political impasse, with UUP leader Robin Swann calling it "a sticking plaster".

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017 after a bitter row between the governing parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Stormont institutions collapsed in January 2017

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said MLAs pay should have been cut "months ago".

She said the government had adopted "a do-nothing approach rather than confronting the denial of rights by the DUP".

Mrs O'Neill added: "Clearly, the British government's reliance on the DUP remains a central problem and if any process around restoring the institutions is to be credible, Karen Bradley must begin prioritising the rights of citizens over Tory Party self-interest."

'Roadblock to an Executive'

"We would prefer to have a fully functioning local Executive where decisions about our schools, roads and hospitals are being made in Northern Ireland," said DUP leader Arlene Foster.

"Sinn Féin is the roadblock to an Executive. It is the only major party boycotting the Executive. All other parties would elect ministers today without preconditions."

Image caption Robin Swann welcomed the MLA pay cut but said politicians must come together to restore power-sharing at Stormont

"For months the Ulster Unionist Party has been urging the secretary of state to take action," said UUP leader Robin Swann.

"However, this looks like another holding statement from Karen Bradley.

"It's only a sticking plaster on a huge political mess in which Northern Ireland finds itself, and the blame for that lies squarely with Sinn Féin and the DUP.

"What we need is a fully functioning Assembly and Executive where locally elected MLAs can hold local ministers to account and get to grips with the crisis in the health service, in education and take the whole range of decisions that have been put 'on ice' in the absence of executive ministers."

'The catalyst'

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she is glad to see the secretary of state "finally rise to the challenge".

The MLA added: "The public anger at the political drift here is growing, so if the secretary of state is confident that what she has outlined will be the catalyst to get things moving again, particularly with respect to key decisions that are required, then that is to be welcomed.

"There is up to £2bn of investment being held up due to the inability to take strategic decisions, and it is imperative that the secretary of state's proposals unblock that as a matter of urgency."

Stepping up

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that it is time for both the Irish and British Governments, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, "to step up and step in".

"This political vacuum that we have found ourselves in has already gone on for far too long," he said.

"The truth remains, without a functioning Assembly, MLAs are not fulfilling the full job that they were elected to do."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jim Allister said the announcement was "about time".

TUV leader Jim Allister also welcomed the announcement which he said came "at last".

But he said the secretary of state was "continuing to duck her responsibility to govern, by planning to legitimise decision-making by civil servants, demonstrates, again, a lack of mettle".

He added: "It is the appointment of ministers accountable to parliament that is required, not the poor substitute of empowering unelected civil servants."

Green Party leader Steven Agnew said the announcement was overdue but he did not think it would push parties closer to an agreement.

"However I hope it will satisfy the nurses, teachers, drivers and all hard working people across Northern Ireland who have expressed understandable anger at a lack of political progress from full salaried MLA," he added.

'The seriousness of the absence'

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said he was still "deeply concerned" at the continuing political impasse.

He said the announcement "further underlines the seriousness of the absence of the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland and the urgent requirement for all with responsibilities to do everything in their power to get them operating again".