A fire at Castlerock Golf Club's course in County Londonderry is being treated as deliberate, according to the PSNI.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday and it is understood repair work will cost thousands of pounds.

A nearby hut was also damaged with parts of the roof, windows and doors broken.

Police in Limavady have confirmed they are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Bert Mackay, general manager at Castlerock Golf Club, said: "We have had some minor vandalism to the course in recent weeks with flags being stolen, tee markers removed and clocks on the course broken, but nothing like this.

"If anyone knows anything about this disturbance please let us or the police know."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A deliberate fire was started on the long grass on the course and we believe smoke and flames would have been visible from Circular Road and further afar."