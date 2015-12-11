Man in his 80s dies in County Donegal house fire
- 11 December 2015
A man in his 80s has been found dead after a house fire in Donegal. The fire, at the property in Dungloe, was reported at about 02:30 local time on Friday.
Emergency services performed CPR on arrival, but the man - who was the only occupant in the house - was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been taken to Letterkenny General Hospital. The scene has been preserved for a technical examination but the death is not being treated as suspicious.