Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pat Finucane was a high-profile lawyer who had represented clients including convicted IRA members

The government has failed in an attempt to make the family of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane pay the costs of a legal challenge against the prime minister.

In June, his family failed to overturn a government decision not to hold a public inquiry into his killing.

A lawyer for the Northern Ireland Secretary told Belfast's High Court that as the challenge had failed, the family should pay the full costs.

But the judge rejected the application.

Sources have said that the bill would have been in the region of at least £150,000.

Mr Justice Stephens said Mr Finucane's family had succeeded in establishing that investigations into his killing had not been in compliance with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

One of Pat Finucane's sons, John, criticised the government for trying to make the family pay the legal bill.

"I think it was a very vindictive application," he said.

"The only way that that could be viewed is something that is quite mean, petty, and I think designed to stymie any decision by our family to go for an appeal."

Collusion

Mr Finucane was a high-profile lawyer in Belfast who had represented clients including convicted IRA members, some of whom had taken part in hunger strikes at the Maze prison.

He was shot dead by loyalists in 1989 and his family have campaigned for an independent inquiry to examine UK state collusion in the murder.

Three years ago, Prime Minister David Cameron apologised to the Finucane family.

He agreed to a review of the case by Sir Desmond de Silva QC, but stopped short of a public inquiry.

In December 2012, a report by Sir Desmond said there was collusion in the murder of Mr Finucane.

It said the state had facilitated the killing, and made relentless efforts to stop the killers being caught.

Mr Finucane's family have said they will continue to campaign for a full public inquiry into his killing.