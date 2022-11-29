Northlands: Executive not needed for addiction centre funds
- Published
An addiction centre in Londonderry has welcomed the news that funding for a proposed new treatment clinic can happen in the absence of an executive.
The UK government confirmed it will provide £1m towards Northlands earlier this month.
Funding for an addiction centre in Derry was first outlined in the New Decade, New Approach deal in 2020.
In October however, the government was urged to clarify its commitment to the project.
In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed that funding can be provided despite the absence of an executive.
The Northlands Centre is a community-based, independent centre, which treats people with addiction problems.
'Not controversial'
The confirmation came in response to a question from SDLP MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood as Mr Heaton-Harris moved the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill.
Mr Eastwood suggested that the funding promised for Northlands, Magee University and Brandywell Stadium in the New Decade, New Approach agreement was not considered "controversial" and that the projects "should be able to get funded even when we do not have ministers in the executive".
The Secretary of State responded that Mr Eastwood was "quite right" and that all these things could happen "simultaneously or separately and at different speeds".
Welcoming the comments, Northlands Head of Treatment Tommy Canning said: "We in Northlands are determined and committed to advancing our plan for a new centre here in the Northwest that can support individuals and families right across Northern Ireland.
"With more positive news from London, we continue to engage with the Department of Health and partners here to get the funding needed in the bank and the state-of-the-art centre built."
If you have been affected by addiction, help and support is available through the BBC Action Line.