Derry Féis sings and dances its way into 100th year
By Mike McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
For four generations of Marie Horton's family - her mother, herself, her children and now her grandchildren - Easter week has centred around more than just the holidays, church and family.
Like hundreds of families in the north west for the last 100 years, it's been about the Derry Féis.
Marie can remember it all - her mother, Roseleen, and her aunts singing in competitions; or how her mother ran from hall to hall carrying a cello or a violin so that one of Marie's sisters could perform.
Nowadays, it's the same story, but a different generation.
"I laugh because I then did that with all my kids, and now I'm finding we're now doing it with all the grandchildren as well," Ms Horton said.
"The whole family has to have a full-on action plan and the trainers are all on just to make sure we get each child to every competition."
Over the course of 100 years, the Derry Féis - or The Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle to give its full title - has become as much of an Easter tradition in the city as chocolate eggs.
Centred around signing, dancing and performance, it is one of the island's most noted celebrations of Gaelic culture.
Founded back in 1922 by Mrs Edward Henry (Rose) O'Doherty and local clergyman Fr John Logue McGettigan, its aim was the preservation of the Irish traditions of music and dance in post-partition Northern Ireland.
Thousands of children and young people have competed on the Féis stage over the decades, including many of the city's most famous sons and daughters.
Hollywood actress Roma Downey, Eurovision winner Dana, Nadine Coyle, Phil Coulter and Undertones' frontman Feargal Sharkey are but a few of the names among its noted alumni.
Easter week sees children and young people showcase the breadth of talent that the city and the the island of Ireland has to offer.
Irish dancing, classical music, singing, history, speech and drama - the competition categories take in a range of performing arts, with young and old alike taking part.
Derry-born actress, producer and writer Roma Downey may have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - but even after all these years, she still has all the Féis medals she won when performing as a girl.
"I was searching through my house and I came across this little Bo Peep box of matches and I said: 'Oh I wonder what is in that.' And lo and behold there were my little Féis medals.
"I thought to myself after all the things that I've gotten in my career... one of my most prized possessions I have is these little Derry Féis medals."
The Hollywood actor, who is best known for her starring role in the US television show Touched by an Angel, described the Féis as "one of the great Derry traditions".
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ms Downey said her experiences of competing at Derry Féis have helped her throughout her career in show business.
"I had no idea back when I was performing at that, I was going to have a career on stage.
"Little did I know that the small disciplines that I was learning then and the joy that I was experiencing then would come into service in my future career."
Féis committee member Eamon Sweeney said every person in Derry has a Féis story to tell.
"There isn't a person who hails from this city who hasn't either competed themselves or has a relative that hasn't been on stage at Derry Féis during its 100 years," Mr Sweeney said.
"Most of the families who are involved in the organisation of the Féis have been there for decades upon decades.
"They are the true stalwarts and one of the big reasons for its continued success," he told BBC News NI.
'Won because you've taken part'
Mr Sweeney said Derry Féis has provided people with an opportunity to showcase their talents since its inception back in 1922.
"The ultimate aim of the Féis is not to create superstars, but to allow a platform for every child or young person who feels the desire to get out and perform.
"You may not leave Derry Féis with a medal in your hand, but the very fact you stepped on the stage and had the courage to do that in front of a big audience is the main thing.
"Whether its a six-year-old going out singing a song or playing the piano or whatever - you've already won because you've taken part."
Derry Féis runs from 19-22 April in the Millennium Forum and Derry's Playhouse.