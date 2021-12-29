Londonderry: Man taken to hospital after serious assault
A 48-year-old man has sustained several injuries in a serious assault in Londonderry, police have said.
The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between midnight and 01:00 GMT on 19 December.
Police understand it took place at the junction between Northland Road and the Northland Avenue area of Derry.
"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained a fractured skull, hip, jaw and nose," Sgt Knox has said.
"We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us."
The police have said they are keen to speak to anyone who "witnessed a group of young males in the area of Northland Avenue" in the early hours of that morning.