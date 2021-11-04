Catholic police recruits 'deterred by dissident republican threat'
- Published
The threat of dissident republican violence and a lack of political leadership is deterring Catholics from joining the police, a former chief inspector has said.
Alan Hutton served in the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"Where we have had challenges... is more the threat of violence and the fear that still exists," he said.
It comes as the PSNI launches a fresh recruitment drive.
The service recently marked its 20th anniversary.
The PSNI came into existence in 2001 when the RUC, which was overwhelmingly Protestant, was renamed and reformed.
One of the aims was to build broader community support and increase Catholic officers.
'A noble venture'
Mr Hutton said great strides had been made within policing, but that some potential Catholic recruits may be reluctant to join due to the threat of dissident republicanism.
"Where we have had challenges in gaining recruitment within policing has been more the threat of violence and fear that still exists," he said.
"I personally don't believe it's because of what they see policing as, it's what impact it has on the person who joins the police.
"People who want to step forward and make a difference, I do believe it's the threat of violence that's causing [them not to do so].
"If there was more political leadership in saying this a career that makes a difference in society.
"Trying to remove politics from policing is really challenging thing, but I would encourage politicians to say that policing is a noble venture."
Earlier this week figures revealed the ongoing problem the PSNI has in hiring more officers from a Catholic background.
Of 193 officers recruited in 2020, 75% (144) were Protestant and 24% (46) were Catholic.
One of the first PSNI recruits from a Catholic background has warned against complacency over encouraging others into a policing career.
Una Jennings was one of 15 Catholics in the first cohort of PSNI recruits, starting her career on 4 November 2001.
She said encouragement in schools and from community leaders could help encourage more Catholic recruits.
Ms Jennings is currently an assistant chief constable with Cheshire Police in England.
"I think it is really important we are not complacent about making sure that representation stays at a reasonable level," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
Young Catholics considering a policing career need a police service they can identify with, she added.
ACC Jennings said it was vital policing in Northern Ireland "does not become somewhere where someone like me cannot find any resonance".
ACC Jennings, who was educated at Thornhill College in Londonderry and Queen's University Belfast, said encouraging Catholics to join the PSNI was made challenging due to a number of factors,
Unresolved legacy issues make it hard for some to separate "old policing from new policing", she said.
Echoing Mr Hutton's comments, she added that dissident republican violence was also an issue.
"It's lots of different things and I think there is a broader role for community leaders and for schools to step into this space. I certainly can't remember it being discussed as a career in my school when I was growing up," she said.
"I hope it would be different now."
ACC Jennings said it would be unfair to suggest the 50-50 recruitment process for the PSNI, which ended in 2011, had failed.
She said it had helped "reach a tipping point in relation to representation".
The 50-50 process was introduced as part of the Patten policing reforms - which led to the PSNI being created - and was aimed at increasing the number of Catholic officers.
It saw Catholic officer numbers increase fourfold - they now make up 32% of the service's 7,000 officers.
The PSNI is hoping to hire 400 student officers from its latest recruitment campaign.