Londonderry: Pensioner's eyes taped shut during burglary
- Published
A woman in her 80s has had her eyes taped shut and wrists bound together during a burglary in Londonderry.
It happened at her home in the Ballynasilloe Park area of Derry at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Police said a man gained entry to her house before using duct tape to cover the pensioner's eyes and tie her hands together.
She managed to get out and signal for help but the man made off with a purse and handbag.
"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for this lady and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify the male involved," PSNI Det Sgt Connolly said.
"While this sort of crime is uncommon we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our community who are perhaps fearful".
The SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the assault was "disgusting and shocking" and had sent "shockwaves through our community".
"Crime against our elderly community should be taken very seriously and those responsible should face appropriate punishment," he added.
Mr Eastwood urged older people to take extra security measures and said it was vital people verified the identity of "anyone they do not know before opening the door to them".
"I would also ask people to keep an eye out for elderly neighbours and regularly check in with them," he said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.