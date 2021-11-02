Princess Anne in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit
The Princess Royal is in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland.
Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Derry's historic walls.
The museum tells the story of the Siege of Derry in 1688 and the development of the Apprentice Boys organisation.
The princess met a number of people at the museum and also unveiled a commemorative stone marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.
She was also entertained by traditional Ulster Scots dancers in the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall.
Princess Anne last visited Northern Ireland in July, when she presented volunteers at Antrim Castle Gardens with an award for their services to the community.
William Moore, a spokesman for the museum and senior member of the Apprentice Boys, said it was a "special and proud day" for their organisation.
"We are delighted and honoured to have the Princess Royal visit our museum and also coming along and unveiling a centenary stone within the museum as well.
"This is all part of our commemoration and celebration of the centenary of Northern Ireland."
Mr Moore said the museum was "vitally important" to tell future generations of the city's history.
He also said it acted as an "outreach centre" and a place "where people of all religious persuasions and political views can come along and understand our history, our culture and traditions".