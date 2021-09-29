Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Londonderry university campus
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland.
It is the first time the royal couple have visited the city.
Prince William and Catherine met with students at Ulster University's Magee campus.
Earlier this year the duke and duchess video-called students from Ulster University's School of Nursing, some of who they met in person on Wednesday.
It was described as a relaxed informal engagement for the couple as they were given a guided tour of the campus and spoke to students.
Prince William and Catherine met the first cohort of students at the campus' new medical training school which opened in August, and students studying on the first ever paramedic degree on offer in Northern Ireland.
At a cultural event in the students union, they sampled local food including whiskey, wheaten bread and Tayto crisps.
The Royal couple are meeting young people and hearing how organisations are engaging across communities to promote positive relations during the visit.