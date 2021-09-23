James McKeever: Derry councillor denies historical sex offences
A Derry City and Strabane District councillor has appeared in court to deny historical sex offences.
James McKeever, 63, faces six charges of indecent assault and two charges of gross indecency with or towards a child.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between August 1981 and December 1988.
Mr McKeever, from Tamneyreagh Park in Eglinton, appeared at Londonderry Crown Court on Thursday.
He was elected as an SDLP councillor but he has since been suspended by the party and the whip has been removed.
The case was adjourned until 15 October and Mr McKeever was released on continuing bail.