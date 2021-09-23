James McKeever: SDLP councillor denies historical sex offences
A Derry City and Strabane District councillor has appeared in court to deny historical sex offences.
James McKeever, 63, faces six charges of indecent assault and two charges of gross indecency with or towards a child.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between August 1981 and December 1988.
Mr McKeever, a SDLP councillor from Tamneyreagh Park in Eglinton, appeared at Londonderry Crown Court on Thursday.
The case was adjourned until 15 October and Mr McKeever was released on continuing bail.