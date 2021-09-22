Lyra McKee: Two men arrested in connection with journalist's killing
- Published
Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in Derry on Wednesday morning and are being detained under the Terrorism Act.
They have been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.
Three men have already been charged with murder and another two men charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.