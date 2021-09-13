Londonderry: Man dies in Clooney Terrace house fire
A man has died in a house fire in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Sunday, the police have said.
Police were notified of the blaze in the Clooney Terrace area just before 17:00 GMT and attended along with other emergency services.
"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the blaze but, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene," PSNI Insp Lavery said.
"At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious," he added.
In a statement. the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they also received a report of a fire at about 16:55 on Sunday.
One emergency crew was dispatched but the NIFRS, who were already at the scene, said an "ambulance was not required" and "crew was stood down".
Clooney Terrace was closed in both directions and diversions were in place on Sunday, but has since reopened.