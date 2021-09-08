Sinn Féin selects Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson as new Foyle MLAs
- Published
Sinn Féin has chosen Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson as the party's new Foyle MLAs.
Mr Delargy, a primary school teacher, and Ms Ferguson, a community development worker, were chosen at a party selection contest on Wednesday night.
They are expected to take their seats when the assembly returns after its summer break.
The new MLAs replace Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan.
Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan stood down following a review and restructure of the party in Foyle.
Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said the new MLAs (assembly members) will "bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to our assembly team at such a crucial time for politics across the island of Ireland and a new era for Sinn Féin in Derry".
Mr Doherty thanked the outgoing MLAs "for all the hard work they have done on behalf of this constituency".
Ms Mullan and Ms Anderson were asked to consider their positions after the internal review.
Ms Anderson has represented the party as an MLA, junior minister and MEP since 2007
It followed concerns by the party leadership around recent election results in the Foyle constituency.